Patchnotes: Alpha11v7: bugfixs & fine-tuning

Patchnotes: Alpha11v7
Hello merchant !
Here’s our first update, mainly focused on bugfixs and fine-tuning
bugs:
- add graphics options on menu
- fix save/load shop reputation
- fix item description hud artifact
- fix buying sawmill
improvements:
- add event info when mercenary guild has low stability
- add respawn button for player on menu (F1)
- guilds names in english
- visuals on magicals staffs and heroes in training
- 3 news skills icons
- encyclopedia hud when player don’t have information about entities
gameplay:
- Guilds taxes: Increase it to gain more gold from heroes quests but at a cost of stability…
Our next goal will be the update introducing competition, you will not be the only one selling in Phenistoria...
Changed files in this update