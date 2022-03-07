 Skip to content

Merchant of Phenistoria update for 7 March 2022

Patchnotes: Alpha11v7: bugfixs & fine-tuning

Build 8322528

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes: Alpha11v7

Hello merchant !

Here’s our first update, mainly focused on bugfixs and fine-tuning
bugs:

  • add graphics options on menu
  • fix save/load shop reputation
  • fix item description hud artifact
  • fix buying sawmill

improvements:

  • add event info when mercenary guild has low stability
  • add respawn button for player on menu (F1)
  • guilds names in english
  • visuals on magicals staffs and heroes in training
  • 3 news skills icons
  • encyclopedia hud when player don’t have information about entities

gameplay:

  • Guilds taxes: Increase it to gain more gold from heroes quests but at a cost of stability…

Our next goal will be the update introducing competition, you will not be the only one selling in Phenistoria...

