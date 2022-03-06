- You can now set up custom completion icons for levelpacks! They look if a flag is set to 1 in the player's savefile; see example in the "debug" levelpack
- Made completion icon lists not leave empty spots if a specific icon isn't collected
- Fixed a bug where Still objects could be Swapped in certain circumstances
- Fixed a bug where text stacked with letters could break rule parsing
- Fixed a bug where the outcome of a Powered condition check could be affected by particle effects
Baba Is You update for 6 March 2022
Build 462
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
- Loading history…
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
- Loading history…
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update