 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Baba Is You update for 6 March 2022

Build 462

Share · View all patches · Build 8322409 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can now set up custom completion icons for levelpacks! They look if a flag is set to 1 in the player's savefile; see example in the "debug" levelpack
  • Made completion icon lists not leave empty spots if a specific icon isn't collected
  • Fixed a bug where Still objects could be Swapped in certain circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where text stacked with letters could break rule parsing
  • Fixed a bug where the outcome of a Powered condition check could be affected by particle effects

Changed files in this update

Baba Is You Content Depot 736261
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You OSX Depot 736262
  • Loading history…
Baba Is You Linux Depot 736263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.