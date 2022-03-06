 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 6 March 2022

HotFix 0.06.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.06.15

Fixed lintels for Post-Modern windows

Fixed Windows not completing Window & Door task

Important fix for windows & door task. Hopefully I've got all issues associated with it this time.

Cheers,

Greg

