Dimension Quest Pinball update for 6 March 2022

Score fixes!

Dimension Quest Pinball update for 6 March 2022 · Build 8322346

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed Paper Jadon and Robot Jadon not getting their scores updated after Chapter 1. Good luck on getting those medals!

