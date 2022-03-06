Update 0.5.8 Patch Notes

Hey there!
Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!
If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!
Thanks for playing!
--
Patch Notes
- Improved visuals of tutorial level "Stoppers"
- Keybindings can now be viewed and changed from the in-game pause menu
- Pause menu visual improvements
- Personal best is now visible in arcade mode
- Competitive Mode bug fixes
- Localization fixes
