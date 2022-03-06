Version 1.1b

Based on the first feedback I got.
I increased the voice over volume by a fair bit, should be a lot better now.
If you have anything, let me know. I will try to further improve the game.
Cheers,
Leon Drace
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Based on the first feedback I got.
I increased the voice over volume by a fair bit, should be a lot better now.
If you have anything, let me know. I will try to further improve the game.
Cheers,
Leon Drace
Changed files in this update