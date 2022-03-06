 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Awakened: Dark Space update for 6 March 2022

Version 1.1b

Share · View all patches · Build 8322314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Based on the first feedback I got.

I increased the voice over volume by a fair bit, should be a lot better now.

If you have anything, let me know. I will try to further improve the game.

Cheers,

Leon Drace

Changed files in this update

Awakened: Dark Space Content Depot 1469491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.