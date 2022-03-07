- Finally, the new player save system has been experimental and seems to work perfectly. Please note that saving should start working AFTER PLAYING the first time. There might be still missing progress when logging in the first time after the update
- Fixed a bug where chest stays locked when player logouts when using it
- Fixed a bug where workbench would show as a cooking station when first opened
- Made entering house more reliable even after putting stuff on top of the entrance. Now players should always be able to enter their house
- Applied a fix where turrets were shooting at the house owner
- Item price changes
- New language menu
Please note that saving happens on the server-side so some unofficial servers might not have the latest version.
Changed files in this update