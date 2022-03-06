 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 6 March 2022

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.7 released

Build 8322191

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver0.6.7 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

Three craftable episodic progression items have been added.

The concept of "distance" in combat has been added.

　When meeting an enemy, the distance starts at 1 or 2.

　The distance decreases as the enemy "gets closer.

　When the distance is not zero, melee weapons will have a certain probability of missing attacks.

[Specification change]

The new system allows the use of any progress item during the same episode.

　In addition, the episode progression item can be used to progress the episode from the "Story" screen if it is in possession.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where the game would stop when selecting a destination in the "Camping" section.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.

Some episode progress conditions have been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

ナツノカナタ Content Windows 64bit Depot 1684661
ナツノカナタ Content Windows 32bit Depot 1684662
