Narco Lolita update for 6 March 2022

Narco Lolita is now available in Chinese

Narco Lolita update for 6 March 2022 · Build 8322040

Thank you to all the followers who are looking forward to the Chinese version!

Finally, the Chinese version of "Narco Lolita" has been released!

It supports Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese.

