 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lofi Hollow update for 6 March 2022

Minor Content Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8321873 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

x Added new job minigame at Maple's Hardware.

x Added new job minigame at Jasper's General Goods.

x Added a bunch of new Small Picross puzzles and a couple Mediums

x Added the finished dialogue for Jet and Lord Whiskers

x Added leaderboards for total experience earned in each skill

x Added a few new achievements based on money earned

x Added workshop uploading for mods!

Workshop may still be a bit buggy, but my tests seemed to work well enough to put it in peoples' hands.

I switched to using a different Steam integration library for this build and future builds, which makes a lot of things tremendously easier but might have broken things. Report any bugs you encounter with the F8 feedback menu and I'll push a fix as soon as I can!

Changed files in this update

Lofi Hollow Content Depot 1906541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.