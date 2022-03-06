Minor Content Patch

x Added new job minigame at Maple's Hardware.

x Added new job minigame at Jasper's General Goods.

x Added a bunch of new Small Picross puzzles and a couple Mediums

x Added the finished dialogue for Jet and Lord Whiskers

x Added leaderboards for total experience earned in each skill

x Added a few new achievements based on money earned

x Added workshop uploading for mods!

Workshop may still be a bit buggy, but my tests seemed to work well enough to put it in peoples' hands.

I switched to using a different Steam integration library for this build and future builds, which makes a lot of things tremendously easier but might have broken things. Report any bugs you encounter with the F8 feedback menu and I'll push a fix as soon as I can!