MegaFactory Titan update for 6 March 2022

Hotfix 0.1.5.14

Last edited by Wendy

0.1.5.14 (3/5/2022)

  • Unit AI - Cargo units no longer cause traffic jams each other when trying to go for the same storage at the same time.
  • Added ability to disable clouds in options.
  • Smallest font increased in size (helps with non-english languages).
  • Loc string fixes.
  • Bug fix - Air cargo units not always landing low enough to pick up cargo fixed.
  • Bug fix - Power line occasional connectivity issues.
  • Bug fix - Maglev tube occasional coloring issues.
  • Bug fix - Real Estate faction doesn't buy land in Sandbox Mode (counted as an enemy in this way). Requires a new save for this to take effect.

