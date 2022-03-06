Hotfix 0.1.5.14

0.1.5.14 (3/5/2022)
- Unit AI - Cargo units no longer cause traffic jams each other when trying to go for the same storage at the same time.
- Added ability to disable clouds in options.
- Smallest font increased in size (helps with non-english languages).
- Loc string fixes.
- Bug fix - Air cargo units not always landing low enough to pick up cargo fixed.
- Bug fix - Power line occasional connectivity issues.
- Bug fix - Maglev tube occasional coloring issues.
- Bug fix - Real Estate faction doesn't buy land in Sandbox Mode (counted as an enemy in this way). Requires a new save for this to take effect.
Changed files in this update