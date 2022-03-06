 Skip to content

Ring of Titans update for 6 March 2022

v0.36 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.36 ( Mar 5th, 2022 )

General Changes

  • Added a "jump quest" to the training area to get on top of the giant rocks.
  • Arena prep time increased to 20 sec (up from 15 sec).
  • Chat messages now print the steam ID next to the name of the sender. Please report racist, homophobic or otherwise toxic behavior in the discord.

    -> There is zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and it will result in a permanent ban.
  • Cooldowns tints on action items and other duration frames now spin from the top.
  • You can now see your action bars while in the settings menu.
  • Fixed it so floating combat text doesn't show up above other frames like the settings anymore.
  • Added some additional logging to help track down the "waiting for players" issue.
  • Added sliders in the UI settings tab for adjusting the scale/offset of buffs & castbar.
  • All sliders in settings now also have a text box to set the value manually or see the value.
  • The Eye of Shadow buff no longer works on targets with Shadow Bomb active.
  • The Eye of Shadow buff now applies every 75 seconds instead of 60, and lasts 15 seconds instead of 10.

    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the auto restart script so servers will actually automatically restart if they die now.
  • Fixed an issue where starting the tutorial would just drop you through the world.
  • Fixed an issue where lower rated Volen bots would just follow you around in stealth.
  • Fixed the incorrect tooltip description for the "Interdimensional Portals" talent.

    Balance

    General
  • Absorption now only absorbs 50 damage (down from 55) and only lasts 6 seconds (down from 8 seconds).

    Terhun
  • You can no longer use Volley, Flare or Freezing Trap on areas out of your Line of Sight.
  • Basic shot now deals 6 damage (down from 10).
  • Rapid Fire is no longer on the GCD.

    Tarcza
  • Power Strike now deals 10 base damage and 18 damage if Devastating Strike is active (up from 9/16).

    Azora
  • Frost Shield now absorbs 38 damage (down from 40).
  • Frost Shield now has a 20 second cooldown (up from 15 seconds).

    Malrah
  • Fear now breaks on 20 damage (down from 30 damage).

    Volen
  • Shadow Blow damage changed to 6, 9, 14, 21, 31 (old: 4, 8, 14, 20, 28).
  • Added a new spell called Shadow Elusion.

    -> "Removes all damage over time effects and all dispellable effects from yourself instantly. Reduces all magical damage taken by 100% for 3 seconds. Reduces all physical damage taken by 35% for 8 seconds."

    -> Has a 55 second cooldown.

