v0.36 Patch Notes

v0.36 ( Mar 5th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Added a "jump quest" to the training area to get on top of the giant rocks.
- Arena prep time increased to 20 sec (up from 15 sec).
- Chat messages now print the steam ID next to the name of the sender. Please report racist, homophobic or otherwise toxic behavior in the discord.
-> There is zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and it will result in a permanent ban.
- Cooldowns tints on action items and other duration frames now spin from the top.
- You can now see your action bars while in the settings menu.
- Fixed it so floating combat text doesn't show up above other frames like the settings anymore.
- Added some additional logging to help track down the "waiting for players" issue.
- Added sliders in the UI settings tab for adjusting the scale/offset of buffs & castbar.
- All sliders in settings now also have a text box to set the value manually or see the value.
- The Eye of Shadow buff no longer works on targets with Shadow Bomb active.
- The Eye of Shadow buff now applies every 75 seconds instead of 60, and lasts 15 seconds instead of 10.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the auto restart script so servers will actually automatically restart if they die now.
- Fixed an issue where starting the tutorial would just drop you through the world.
- Fixed an issue where lower rated Volen bots would just follow you around in stealth.
- Fixed the incorrect tooltip description for the "Interdimensional Portals" talent.
Balance
General
- Absorption now only absorbs 50 damage (down from 55) and only lasts 6 seconds (down from 8 seconds).
Terhun
- You can no longer use Volley, Flare or Freezing Trap on areas out of your Line of Sight.
- Basic shot now deals 6 damage (down from 10).
- Rapid Fire is no longer on the GCD.
Tarcza
- Power Strike now deals 10 base damage and 18 damage if Devastating Strike is active (up from 9/16).
Azora
- Frost Shield now absorbs 38 damage (down from 40).
- Frost Shield now has a 20 second cooldown (up from 15 seconds).
Malrah
- Fear now breaks on 20 damage (down from 30 damage).
Volen
- Shadow Blow damage changed to 6, 9, 14, 21, 31 (old: 4, 8, 14, 20, 28).
- Added a new spell called Shadow Elusion.
-> "Removes all damage over time effects and all dispellable effects from yourself instantly. Reduces all magical damage taken by 100% for 3 seconds. Reduces all physical damage taken by 35% for 8 seconds."
-> Has a 55 second cooldown.
