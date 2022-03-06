 Skip to content

Mists of Noyah update for 6 March 2022

v0.9.3 Update

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.9.3 patch info!





News
  • Building System
  • NPC's rescue system around the world
  • Building Village Towers
  • Chest with a lot of loot added near the crystal when winning a raid
  • New crafting category “Blueprints”
  • New Elemental Skills (PROC)
  • "Death Scythe" and "Death Cloak" added to Death loot (Rare)
  • New Enchant Stone (Oblivion Enchant)
Changes
  • Increased: F0 corrupt bubble respawn
  • Increased: snow wolf respawn
  • Increased: mammoth respawn
  • Increased: respawn from jungle-native night enemies
  • Increased: queen bee respawn
  • Zombies have been leveled down
  • Increased: jungle respawn rate
  • Increased: Floating island respawn rate
  • Ocean map increased by 150%
  • Increased: jungle bat respawn rate
  • Boss “Zaedyna” collision damage reduced
  • Refreshment Potion had its material cost reduced
  • Increased: Respawn of native night enemies (Jungle, Snow, Desert, Ice)
  • Ninn's "Wellspring" passive reduced to 5% (7%)
  • Rhys's "Judgement" has its damage increased
  • All normal enemies have their damage and health reduced (20-30%)
  • Healing of the familiar Pixie reduced
  • “Corrupt Heart” damage reduced
  • Puker damage and HP reduced
  • City NPCs had their damage and health increased
  • Ectoplasm added to death loot
  • Stats of all items have been increased
  • Decreased enchantment level stat bonuses
  • Lance Detachment damage increased
  • Daily corruption growth speed increased (300%)
  • Increased drop chance of the familiar “Luna” on unicorn
Fixes
  • “Well Fed” buff fixed
  • “Infernal Bow” is now tier 8
  • Death attacks now work correctly
  • “Roasted Beef” now gives +50 Armor
  • “Galmannik Helmet” armor fixed (T6 and T8)
See you soon at the next major update! (v1.0 - March/April)

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/sp4RBXu

Help us by reporting bugs found in the #bug-report discord channel!

Thank you very much!

Pyxeralia

