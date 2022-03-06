v0.9.3 Update

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.9.3 patch info!
News
- Building System
- NPC's rescue system around the world
- Building Village Towers
- Chest with a lot of loot added near the crystal when winning a raid
- New crafting category “Blueprints”
- New Elemental Skills (PROC)
- "Death Scythe" and "Death Cloak" added to Death loot (Rare)
- New Enchant Stone (Oblivion Enchant)
Changes
- Increased: F0 corrupt bubble respawn
- Increased: snow wolf respawn
- Increased: mammoth respawn
- Increased: respawn from jungle-native night enemies
- Increased: queen bee respawn
- Zombies have been leveled down
- Increased: jungle respawn rate
- Increased: Floating island respawn rate
- Ocean map increased by 150%
- Increased: jungle bat respawn rate
- Boss “Zaedyna” collision damage reduced
- Refreshment Potion had its material cost reduced
- Increased: Respawn of native night enemies (Jungle, Snow, Desert, Ice)
- Ninn's "Wellspring" passive reduced to 5% (7%)
- Rhys's "Judgement" has its damage increased
- All normal enemies have their damage and health reduced (20-30%)
- Healing of the familiar Pixie reduced
- “Corrupt Heart” damage reduced
- Puker damage and HP reduced
- City NPCs had their damage and health increased
- Ectoplasm added to death loot
- Stats of all items have been increased
- Decreased enchantment level stat bonuses
- Lance Detachment damage increased
- Daily corruption growth speed increased (300%)
- Increased drop chance of the familiar “Luna” on unicorn
Fixes
- “Well Fed” buff fixed
- “Infernal Bow” is now tier 8
- Death attacks now work correctly
- “Roasted Beef” now gives +50 Armor
- “Galmannik Helmet” armor fixed (T6 and T8)
See you soon at the next major update! (v1.0 - March/April)
Pyxeralia
