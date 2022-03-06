 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 6 March 2022

Patch 0.0.3i

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more items to the player crafting list because of how many people honestly think I would release a game where you could only craft 4 items
  • New gun added
  • Partially fixed bug with dead players being so noisy
  • Stack of rusted cars in the junkyard that has now claimed over 100 lives has been adjusted to no longer trap you forever
  • Crouched footstep sound radius reduced by 35% and volume reduced by about 10%
  • Added sounds to doors, containers, and warehouse doors opening and closing
  • Added some ambient sound to the game (will continue to change and evolve forever)
  • Added menu music
  • Fixed Vector not showing ammo in inventory like other guns

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
