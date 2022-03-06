- Added more items to the player crafting list because of how many people honestly think I would release a game where you could only craft 4 items
- New gun added
- Partially fixed bug with dead players being so noisy
- Stack of rusted cars in the junkyard that has now claimed over 100 lives has been adjusted to no longer trap you forever
- Crouched footstep sound radius reduced by 35% and volume reduced by about 10%
- Added sounds to doors, containers, and warehouse doors opening and closing
- Added some ambient sound to the game (will continue to change and evolve forever)
- Added menu music
- Fixed Vector not showing ammo in inventory like other guns
DeadPoly update for 6 March 2022
Patch 0.0.3i
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update