- Fixed the bug that the boss animation may not be reset after restarting the battle
- Fixed the bug that the tip text in the difficulty selection panel may be repeated
- Fixed the bug that the BGM might not stop after the boss fight
- Changed the movement that players can still trigger downward movement on the lowest layer of the platform
- The game language will be automatically selected according to the system language if there is no predefined configuration
Vigorus update for 6 March 2022
Fixes v0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update