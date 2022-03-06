 Skip to content

Vigorus update for 6 March 2022

Fixes v0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the bug that the boss animation may not be reset after restarting the battle
  2. Fixed the bug that the tip text in the difficulty selection panel may be repeated
  3. Fixed the bug that the BGM might not stop after the boss fight
  4. Changed the movement that players can still trigger downward movement on the lowest layer of the platform
  5. The game language will be automatically selected according to the system language if there is no predefined configuration

Changed files in this update

Vigorus Content Depot 1840151
