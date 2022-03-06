 Skip to content

3D Solar System Simulator update for 6 March 2022

Added Reset button and other UI improvements and fixes

Rev 1.5.2

Fixed scaling issues when adding random planets

Fixed issue with units of days not displaying in Options screen

Added scroll left and right buttons for the planet material chooser screen

Removed Valve.VR throughout

Scaled the Delete planet screen better

Some other minor UI improvements

Added a sim reset button - useful if you have totally lost yourself when flying through the solar system

Changed files in this update

