Added Reset button and other UI improvements and fixes

Rev 1.5.2
Fixed scaling issues when adding random planets
Fixed issue with units of days not displaying in Options screen
Added scroll left and right buttons for the planet material chooser screen
Removed Valve.VR throughout
Scaled the Delete planet screen better
Some other minor UI improvements
Added a sim reset button - useful if you have totally lost yourself when flying through the solar system
3D Solar System Simulator update for 6 March 2022
