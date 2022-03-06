Small Update

There was a glitch that was crashing the game, so I am posting an update that fixes it. There are a few other little balances as well:
Fixed an issue that would crash the game during the Paparazzi game if you played in Easy Mode, had both Writer upgrades, and waited until the timer ran out on a question.
Clarified some wording throughout.
3 new Level 9 Achievements
Fixed a glitch that prevented some of the Barista Extras & Sweeteners from being impacted by the Catch A Break Coffee Perk boost.
Fan Convention - Ads/Deals were not being properly deducted when you used them for a Fan Convention.
Added the character vocals (like when you click on a desk or office door) when you enter the Barista area, or when Chad pulls you into a Meeting.
Extra Credit - Approvals have been reduced to match the previous adjustments that were made to balancing.
Entourage
- Added some clarity about using your Entourage Points,
- Added graphic/audio feedback when you spend the points.
- Added text update when you have fully upgraded your Entourage.
"Skip To Friday"
This wasn't very visible before, so now it has replaced the obsolete "Help" button above the play/pause toggle at the bottom-left of the screen.
Fixed an issue when skipping to Friday during New Years.
When you hover over it, a little message pops up, explaining either why you can't use it now, or what will happen if you DO use it.
- You can't use it if it's already Friday, for obvious reasons.
- You can't use it if you have an Award Ceremony on Monday
- And you can't use it during the level 1 tutorial.
Added a new "Skip to Friday" sound effect.
Player Avatar
- Added Player reflection on the Office Computer Screen
- Added Eye & Eyelid animation to the Player Avatars (except the OMBd one, because that is a picture)
Award Show
The Gold Bar that appears by the winner's points now has 3 variations for clarity.
- If a normal opponent wins, the Bar is the normal, plain gold bar.
- If YOU win, it is a gold bar with two Stars on it.
- If MOM wins, it is a gold bar that says "MOM"
The first time you're going through the Level 7 Award Show and Mom is guiding you, you can't automatically "Skip to End", though you can still click to skip manually through each section.
Mom Challenge Initiation
Level 10 is being developed, but with this hotfix comes the groundwork for accepting Mom's final Challenge.
After you have won all four sub-category awards at the T-Pose Award Show, mom pops up and offers you her Final Challenge.
- Or if you've already finished the To-Do list and delayed her Challenge, but don't create an Award-Eligible film, she will still prompt you again for a challenge.
You have the option to delay it for 6 weeks or….well that's it. The option to accept it will be there when level 10 is out!
