Animation Studio Manager update for 6 March 2022

Small Update

Build 8321283

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a glitch that was crashing the game, so I am posting an update that fixes it. There are a few other little balances as well:

  • Fixed an issue that would crash the game during the Paparazzi game if you played in Easy Mode, had both Writer upgrades, and waited until the timer ran out on a question.

  • Clarified some wording throughout.

  • 3 new Level 9 Achievements

  • Fixed a glitch that prevented some of the Barista Extras & Sweeteners from being impacted by the Catch A Break Coffee Perk boost.

  • Fan Convention - Ads/Deals were not being properly deducted when you used them for a Fan Convention.

  • Added the character vocals (like when you click on a desk or office door) when you enter the Barista area, or when Chad pulls you into a Meeting.

  • Extra Credit - Approvals have been reduced to match the previous adjustments that were made to balancing.

  • Entourage

    • Added some clarity about using your Entourage Points,
    • Added graphic/audio feedback when you spend the points.
    • Added text update when you have fully upgraded your Entourage.

  • "Skip To Friday"

    • This wasn't very visible before, so now it has replaced the obsolete "Help" button above the play/pause toggle at the bottom-left of the screen.

    • Fixed an issue when skipping to Friday during New Years.

    • When you hover over it, a little message pops up, explaining either why you can't use it now, or what will happen if you DO use it.

      • You can't use it if it's already Friday, for obvious reasons.
      • You can't use it if you have an Award Ceremony on Monday
      • And you can't use it during the level 1 tutorial.

    • Added a new "Skip to Friday" sound effect.

  • Player Avatar

    • Added Player reflection on the Office Computer Screen
    • Added Eye & Eyelid animation to the Player Avatars (except the OMBd one, because that is a picture)

  • Award Show

    • The Gold Bar that appears by the winner's points now has 3 variations for clarity.

      • If a normal opponent wins, the Bar is the normal, plain gold bar.
      • If YOU win, it is a gold bar with two Stars on it.
      • If MOM wins, it is a gold bar that says "MOM"

    • The first time you're going through the Level 7 Award Show and Mom is guiding you, you can't automatically "Skip to End", though you can still click to skip manually through each section.

  • Mom Challenge Initiation

    • Level 10 is being developed, but with this hotfix comes the groundwork for accepting Mom's final Challenge.

    • After you have won all four sub-category awards at the T-Pose Award Show, mom pops up and offers you her Final Challenge.

      • Or if you've already finished the To-Do list and delayed her Challenge, but don't create an Award-Eligible film, she will still prompt you again for a challenge.

    • You have the option to delay it for 6 weeks or….well that's it. The option to accept it will be there when level 10 is out!

