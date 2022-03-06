 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 6 March 2022

Update 0.10.14.0

Last edited by Wendy

🔹The spinosaurus has a new, higher-quality 3d-model and animations.

🔹Spinosaurus is now semi-aquatic and can swim underwater.

🔹The game has a new main theme music track!

