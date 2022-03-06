Menu Update

v2022.03.06c:
- Fuel consumption+50%
- Oil consumption+50%
(It seemed fuel consumption was less than it should have been to be realistic, and for gameplay purposes too)
- Re-Added sledge
(it is not as fast as it was last time)
- Added soccer ball
- Added new magazines
- Added new car
- Added burnout smoke
- Added mouse driving (Default On/Off key: U)
- Added small AM radio channels
(will have more content later)
- Changed Custom Radio From FM 99.2 to AM 1080
- Cars are bouncing a bit when starting the engine
- Mirror's rotation is no longer inverted when adjusting it upside down
- Exhaust smoke's color is different based on the fuel
- A few more items are affecting the grass
(And for some reason the workshop/garage building is not :( )
- New Menu:
- Ingame controls
- Ingame resolution setting
- Added steering sensitivity slider
- Removed unity resolution dialog
It is still better to set up steering wheels and maybe even controllers for driving in the Steering Wheel tab, because of the dead zone and such sliders
- Tried to move to new unity version, but failed (from 2019.2.21f1 to 2021.2.8f1)
- Shifting to neutral with H-Shifter is finally working now
(you have to enable H-Shifter in the Steering Wheel tab in the settings and set up the gears in the Controlls,
except neutral, because that is not a button (at least on logitech g29), but with H-Shifter checked, you should be able to shift to neutral by shifting to neutral)
The plan is now to finally work on [spoiler]multiplayer[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update