Cue Club 2 Update #95

Hi Everyone,
In today's update we have included a number of new features, improvements and fixes to the game. As always, a big thank you for the continual feedback and suggestions which help us to further refine Cue Club 2.
GRAPHICS
-
Improved cloth texturing effects on 2D and 3D tables, with deeper shadows around and underneath cushions.
-
Fixed an issue in 3D first person mode where pocket jaws sometimes did not render correctly if located close to the camera.
MENUS
-
Added a 'Table Size' button to the bottom of 'Game Type' selection menus, to allow the table size to be changed more easily when starting a new game.
-
Added qualifying information to leaderboards. See 'Achievements > Speed Pool Times / Snooker Breaks'. Advance to the online record table, then click the 'Qualification' button for details.
-
Fixed the link when clicking the 'back' button when returning from cue selection screen in quick match mode.
-
Fixed an issue where deleting saved speed pool and snooker breaks could leave some data intact which could then be uploaded to online leaderboards.
-
Fixed an issue where exiting from the in-game menu to multiplayer then immediately returning to the game would give control back to player 1 instead of the AI, if it was the AI's turn to play.
POOL
-
In practice mode, pocketing the 'money ball' last in 6, 7, 9, or 10 ball pool and scratching at the same time now results in both balls being replaced on the table.
-
Fixed an issue where the red ball-release button could be pressed when the ball stack was not completely full.
AUDIO
-
Added a menu button to reset the audio device, which is useful if you switch playback devices when the game is running. See 'Options > Audio' then click the 'Reset Device' button at the bottom of the page.
-
Music volume is now set correctly when skipping tracks and the 'Volume Reduction (Game Menu)' setting is turned on.
CONTROLS
-
Fixed an issue where buttons on the in-game control panel could not be selected after tabbing out then back into the game.
-
Fixed instances where 7/F7 keys (restore balls) would not always work immediately after the break shot in practice mode.
SAVED GAMES
- Fixed an issue where a saved game file could be accidentally deleted by starting a new game then immediately exiting to the main menu.
Changed files in this update