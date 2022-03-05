PANELKI 1.0.1

Update 1.0.1.
Changes:
- A flashlight now spawns in the first basement.
- Fewer windows light up in the evening.
- Light bulbs have been added to some entrances.
- Phrase-reactions to items in the basement have been added.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed lighting bug in entrances. Light sources are now at a small distance from the lamps.
- The borders of the entrance have been fixed. Now the heating does not take place outside the house.
- When taking a picture of a finished house, entrances without snow are now not taken into account when spawning.
- Fixed asphalt collision in one of the houses.
- The borders of some cellars have been fixed. Now warming is happening everywhere.
- When climbing to the roof on the last floor, snow does not fly in the stairwell.
- The problem of missing the "Goal!" achievement has been fixed. when the ball hits the goal.
- Fixed player getting stuck when spawning in the basement.
- All items now appear in the first house at the beginning of the game.
If you find any bug, please write about it in a special section in the game discussions. Thank you!
Enjoy the game!
