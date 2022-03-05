 Skip to content

PANELKI update for 5 March 2022

PANELKI 1.0.1

Update 1.0.1.

Changes:
  • A flashlight now spawns in the first basement.
  • Fewer windows light up in the evening.
  • Light bulbs have been added to some entrances.
  • Phrase-reactions to items in the basement have been added.
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed lighting bug in entrances. Light sources are now at a small distance from the lamps.
  • The borders of the entrance have been fixed. Now the heating does not take place outside the house.
  • When taking a picture of a finished house, entrances without snow are now not taken into account when spawning.
  • Fixed asphalt collision in one of the houses.
  • The borders of some cellars have been fixed. Now warming is happening everywhere.
  • When climbing to the roof on the last floor, snow does not fly in the stairwell.
  • The problem of missing the "Goal!" achievement has been fixed. when the ball hits the goal.
  • Fixed player getting stuck when spawning in the basement.
  • All items now appear in the first house at the beginning of the game.

If you find any bug, please write about it in a special section in the game discussions. Thank you!

Enjoy the game!

