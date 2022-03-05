New Map - Tropical Island - Update #52 - Ver. 0.5.2a - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?
Follow these steps:
- [FAQ / EN] You have problems since an update?
- [FAQ / EN] Game Crashes / Fatal Error / Loading a Savegame?
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Stone bonfire reworked (performance)
Changes
- Language German revised
- Lobby menu reworked
- Hosting menu reworked
- Further small adjustments made
New
- New map / tropical island
- New music sounds
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Human AI (Attacker)
- Rain blocking for buildings
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
Videos
Changed files in this update