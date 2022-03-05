 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 5 March 2022

New Map - Tropical Island - Update #52 - Ver. 0.5.2a - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Stone bonfire reworked (performance)

Changes

  • Language German revised
  • Lobby menu reworked
  • Hosting menu reworked
  • Further small adjustments made

New

  • New map / tropical island
  • New music sounds

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Human AI (Attacker)
  • Rain blocking for buildings
  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation

Videos

Changed files in this update

KeepUp Survival Content Depot 1524631
