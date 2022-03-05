 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 5 March 2022

Small Update #16

Hi everyone,

[v0.1092]

  • Pause-mode and Bankruptcy-warning are more visible on HUD
  • Sustainability and electricity values of the machines, chargers, solar panels, wind turbines and trees are added to Help-Section
  • Market is updated for requirements and prices
  • Planning mode camera keeps the same location during machine-linking
  • Weather save issues are resolved
  • Robot maintenance calculation is corrected
  • Factory level XPs are recalculated
  • Raw-material durability save issue on planning mode is resolved
  • Raw-material durability percentage for raw material is more effective on XP

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/

