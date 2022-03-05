Small Update #16

Hi everyone,
[v0.1092]
- Pause-mode and Bankruptcy-warning are more visible on HUD
- Sustainability and electricity values of the machines, chargers, solar panels, wind turbines and trees are added to Help-Section
- Market is updated for requirements and prices
- Planning mode camera keeps the same location during machine-linking
- Weather save issues are resolved
- Robot maintenance calculation is corrected
- Factory level XPs are recalculated
- Raw-material durability save issue on planning mode is resolved
- Raw-material durability percentage for raw material is more effective on XP
Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
Changed files in this update