 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Alan's Automaton Workshop update for 5 March 2022

The 'NOT' Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8320244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Release Notes

Master build 30219

Added:

  • The logical negation 'NOT' modifier for conditions: In the effect of the NOT modifier, if value of the Device matches none of the parameters, it counts as passed. The modifier will be available in level 2-3.
  • "Snap Edit Panel to selected item" option: If the option is enabled, the Edit Panel will move to the side of selected element and move back to its default position automatically when un-selecting an element.

Improved:

  • Edit Panel will dock at the bottom-right corner to reduce unnecessary movements.
  • Players can use hotkey 'R' to return Edit Panel to its default position.
  • Improved tutorial of Edit Panel (1-3)
  • Improved tutorial of Array and loops (2-1, 2-2, 2-3)

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a typo in tutorial of certifications (1-5) (Thanks to refeu for reminding us)
  • Fixed a typo in tutorial of adding a new Device (2-2)
  • Fixed an issue where cause the Device name of Memo are incorrectly displayed when debugger is enabled.

Changed files in this update

AAW Main Program (PC) Depot 1289991
  • Loading history…
AAW Main Program (Mac) Depot 1289992
  • Loading history…
AAW Main Program (Linux) Depot 1289993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.