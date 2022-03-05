The 'NOT' Update

Release Notes
Master build 30219
Added:
- The logical negation 'NOT' modifier for conditions: In the effect of the NOT modifier, if value of the Device matches none of the parameters, it counts as passed. The modifier will be available in level 2-3.
- "Snap Edit Panel to selected item" option: If the option is enabled, the Edit Panel will move to the side of selected element and move back to its default position automatically when un-selecting an element.
Improved:
- Edit Panel will dock at the bottom-right corner to reduce unnecessary movements.
- Players can use hotkey 'R' to return Edit Panel to its default position.
- Improved tutorial of Edit Panel (1-3)
- Improved tutorial of Array and loops (2-1, 2-2, 2-3)
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a typo in tutorial of certifications (1-5) (Thanks to refeu for reminding us)
- Fixed a typo in tutorial of adding a new Device (2-2)
- Fixed an issue where cause the Device name of Memo are incorrectly displayed when debugger is enabled.
Changed files in this update