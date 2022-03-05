 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 5 March 2022

Beta: Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
I've uploaded a small update that fixes a DLC buildings issue and some smaller bugs.

If you are on the beta branch, please test it and post below if everything works for you.

