Beta: Small Update

I've uploaded a small update that fixes a DLC buildings issue and some smaller bugs.
If you are on the beta branch, please test it and post below if everything works for you.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
I've uploaded a small update that fixes a DLC buildings issue and some smaller bugs.
If you are on the beta branch, please test it and post below if everything works for you.
Changed depots in testing branch