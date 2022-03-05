HotFix Day One

Fixes Multiplayer:
- Fixed item usage in Multiplayer
- Fixed some causes for crashes in Multiplayer
- Fixed that units moved on its own as second Player in Multiplayer
- In the Multiplayer-Map 'Flowerpower', the hero now spawns with the right amount of mana
- In the Multiplayer-Map 'Flowerpower', you can now switch to all buildings
Other Fixes:
- Fixed interaction with neutral units in the level 'Ranger'
- Now you always have your equipped hero skin and not just .. sometimes
- Button sounds can be adjusted with the sound settings
- In Worldmap, your character does not update his position after a purchase in the shop
Improvements:
- Matchmaking now tells you when you found a match
- You can now quit the search in matchmaking
- Player names are added in the Multiplayer endscreen
- Trunks are smoother to attack
- In worldmap, when you click on gems or gold on the top, the shop opens with the right window
