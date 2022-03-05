 Skip to content

TowersRTS update for 5 March 2022

HotFix Day One

Share · View all patches · Build 8320054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes Multiplayer:

  • Fixed item usage in Multiplayer
  • Fixed some causes for crashes in Multiplayer
  • Fixed that units moved on its own as second Player in Multiplayer
  • In the Multiplayer-Map 'Flowerpower', the hero now spawns with the right amount of mana
  • In the Multiplayer-Map 'Flowerpower', you can now switch to all buildings

Other Fixes:

  • Fixed interaction with neutral units in the level 'Ranger'
  • Now you always have your equipped hero skin and not just .. sometimes
  • Button sounds can be adjusted with the sound settings
  • In Worldmap, your character does not update his position after a purchase in the shop

Improvements:

  • Matchmaking now tells you when you found a match
  • You can now quit the search in matchmaking
  • Player names are added in the Multiplayer endscreen
  • Trunks are smoother to attack
  • In worldmap, when you click on gems or gold on the top, the shop opens with the right window

