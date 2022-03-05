v3.2.2 Update Released

We're rolling out another small patch today that address few issues with the v3.2 update. Server owners are required to update their servers to receive the latest changes.
Changelog
Admin system
- Fixed some missing cases when it comes to banning clients.
Angelscript
- Added "Menu.SetBack(bool state)" and "Menu.SetNext(bool state)" methods.
- Fixed "CZP_Player.AmmoBank(AmmoBankSet eAmmoSet, AmmoBankSetValue eAmmoSetValue, int &in iAmount)" crashes when manipulating barricades.
- Fixed "CZP_Player.AmmoBank(AmmoBankSet eAmmoSet, AmmoBankSetValue eAmmoSetValue, int &in iAmount)" not updating the selected ammo type.
- Fixed "Engine.EmitSoundEntity(CBaseEntity@ pEntity, const string &in strSoundFile)" always following the world instead of "pEntity".
- Fixed "Engine.Ent_Fire(const string &in strName, const string &in strAction, const string &in strValue, const string &in strDelay)" not being able to manipulate entities by their classname. Do note that this will impact ALL instances, not a single one!
Characters
- Fixed "Carrier spotted a Survivor" VO not being played correctly.
- Fixed missing teeth texture on Paul Survivor model.
- Fixed rigging on Marcus Zombie model.
- Fixed walking animations being used when ducking.
- Removed duplicate "Carrier spotted a Survivor" entry in Carrier's sound script
Entities
- Reworked the spawning behavior of barricade piles when they still have the obsolete "halfpile" property and/or an invalid board count. Instead of deleting the barricade pile, it spawn with a default value. A warning in the console is printed to remind level designers to update their map accordingly.
Game rules
- Fixed some server crashes involving Carrier, random infection and Hardcore.
- Removed the uncrouch restriction when being on ladders.
- Reworked some AFK checker logic in an attempt to fix clients not being teleported back to lobby.
Props
- Added gibs for more prop models.
- Fixed LCD screen props not having the "allowstatic" key/value pair in them.
Server
- Fixed some missing cases of "nextlevel" and "sm_nextmap" not syncing themselves (for servers running SourceMod).
User Interface
- Fixed minimal and flip view models options not being saved through ZP Options.
- Removed the final extra space in the chat message when requesting ammo.
Weapons
- [Crowbar] Reduced a tiny bit the delay between swings.
- [Magnum] Made the deploy slightly faster
- [PPK & USP] Made the non-empty reload slightly faster.
- [Remington 870] Made the pumping and reload looping sequences slightly faster.
- [Winchester] Made the reload ending sequence slightly faster.
Changed files in this update