Early Access Release

The Witches of the Fourth is a 1v1 Versus Multiplayer Spell casting Witch Hunt

Where You Battle Your Friends to Collect there Souls Using Magical Abilities and Powerups like

Fireballs, Soul Orbs , Teleporting , Exploding Rocks , Spell Books, The Player With the Most

Souls Wins

This Game is In Early Access Because What I Want This Game to be Vs Where's its At in Development

is Different I Need Funding for the Game I Have a Very Bad Laptop i want the Full Release of this Game to Have A lot of Characters With Different Abilities and Power Ups and Environments With a Rank System and Skill Trees all Multiplayer For now the Early Access Will Have 2 or More Characters Going Along in the Development There Will Be More Characters and Game Functions Added