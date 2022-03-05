 Skip to content

The Hollows Chapter 1 Multiplayer update for 5 March 2022

Early Access Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8320005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Witches of the Fourth is a 1v1 Versus Multiplayer Spell casting Witch Hunt

Where You Battle Your Friends to Collect there Souls Using Magical Abilities and Powerups like

Fireballs, Soul Orbs , Teleporting , Exploding Rocks , Spell Books, The Player With the Most

Souls Wins

This Game is In Early Access Because What I Want This Game to be Vs Where's its At in Development

is Different I Need Funding for the Game I Have a Very Bad Laptop i want the Full Release of this Game to Have A lot of Characters With Different Abilities and Power Ups and Environments With a Rank System and Skill Trees all Multiplayer For now the Early Access Will Have 2 or More Characters Going Along in the Development There Will Be More Characters and Game Functions Added

