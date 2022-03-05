Update Notes for March 5th, 2022

- Readjusted lighting for the 100th time.
- Redesigned vehicle game mode for better variety of cars and to enable more silliness.
- Fixed new vehicle camera zooming when upside down.
- fixed controller rotation when moving on game pad.
- Fixed outline when character isn't visible.
- Able to change camera behavior for game pad (only for when playing as animal character).
Loco Launcher update for 5 March 2022
