Loco Launcher update for 5 March 2022

Update Notes for March 5th, 2022

Build 8319973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Readjusted lighting for the 100th time.
  2. Redesigned vehicle game mode for better variety of cars and to enable more silliness.
  3. Fixed new vehicle camera zooming when upside down.
  4. fixed controller rotation when moving on game pad.
  5. Fixed outline when character isn't visible.
  6. Able to change camera behavior for game pad (only for when playing as animal character).

