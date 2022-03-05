Release Preparation - Patch 1.0.4.1

Server owners please update your servers!
Maps
Fever - Objective
- Added dbsoldier's new soundtrack for the Pyro fight.
- Added missing door sounds to the military checkpoint door.
- Zombie spawners in the farm and white house will be killed when you move to the labs area.
- Zombies will be teleported to the lab area when the humans get to the lab.
- You can no longer go back to the topside when you enter the labs.
- Fixed floating manholes.
- Added missing glowsticks near the other manhole.
- Added FAR z to fog controller, this will limit the draw distance in the open part of the map.
- Optimized area portals.
- Zombie players should no longer get stuck on spawn.
- Players now spawn with a fireaxe and glock17.
- Increased escape time by a minute.
- Reduced max zombie count from 60 to 40.
- Top side zombie volumes will start spawning 35 sec after round start, rather than 10 sec.
- Added objective icons to mark which house to capture.
- Pyromaniac is smaller now, he should no longer get stuck.
- Boosted Pyromaniac health.
- Reduced gasmask respawn time.
- Opening the doors to the parking lot will open them permanently.
- Quarantine doors will force close.
- Added a new checkpoint after you secure the lobby, when the main doors have opened.
- Added more weapons across the map.
- Added missing rotor sound to the choppers.
- Escaping is finally easier.
Coltec - Objective
- Added dbsoldiers's new soundtrack for the Priest fight.
- Priest no longer gets stuck when trying to go down from the balcony.
- Reduced the bomb blast range.
- Fixed an exploit which could break the map if a player who had the key to the church lost the key before someone entered the church door area, this would teleport everyone to the church and assume that someone had the key.
- The ladder up to the church will glow when the key has been found, also added improved lighting in this area to make it easier to notice the ladder.
- When the Priest boss fight starts, zombie players can no longer enter the human spawn.
- Added more weapon, healthkit and armor items across the map.
- Escaping is easier now.
- Priest will spawn in the fight slightly later.
Nightclub - Objective
- Added a new alternate route to elevator hold out area.
- Added a new zombie vent route which bypasses the need to use the elevator.
- Boosted The Director (yes, we gave him extra viagra, but you didn't hear that from us).
Swamp Trouble - Objective
- Added global glow to the gear parts in the last objective.
Rooftop - Arena
- Improved visual design and NAV mesh.
Balancing
NPCs
- Bandit will award 20 XP instead of 10 XP.
- Bandit Leader will award 35 XP instead of 15 XP.
- Zombie Walker will award 15 XP instead of 7.5 XP.
- Zombie Runner will award 10 XP instead of 5 XP.
- Johnson will award 1000 XP instead of 500 XP.
- Priest will award 1000 XP instead of 500 XP.
- Increased Priest base damage from 7 to 12 with the Winchester.
- Increased Priest base health from 5000 to 6500 with no scale.
- Increased Priest health scale value from 7.5% to 35% increase per player.
Weapons
- Reduced pickup penalty time for Minigun, Propane and Flamethrower to 3 min instead of 4 to 5 min.
- Reduced NPC Grenade damage from 120 to 105.
Misc
- Winning the game in Objective/Story mode will award 15% of your total XP needed to level up, rather than 7.5%.
- Winning the game in Arena mode will award 8% of your total XP needed to level up, rather than 4%.
- Winning a round in Arena mode will award 1.5% of your total XP needed to level up, rather than 1%.
Misc
- Zombie players can no longer drown, or produce drowning sounds.
- NPCs using flamethrower will no longer deal damage through doors, windows, etc.
- Updated the textures for the Pyromaniac NPC.
- Added missing normal map for Riot Police NPC helmet.
- Removed map score loading screen image thingy.
Leaving Early Access
Be sure to give feedback for this patch, the next step is to push BB2 out of early access, hopefully sometime next week!
