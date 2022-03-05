- Fixed a bug that could cause low-priority jobs to not always trigger when force-fight was enabled, requiring some manual intervention that it should prevent
- Fixed a bug in the warning notifications of damaging explorations, that caused them to assume that when the exploration couldn't run it had to be because of damage, when another requirement could be the reason
Increlution update for 5 March 2022
Minor bug fixes following the new content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Increlution Content Depot 1593351
- Loading history…
Increlution MacOS Depot Depot 1593352
- Loading history…
Increlution Linux Depot Depot 1593353
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update