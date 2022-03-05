 Skip to content

Increlution update for 5 March 2022

Minor bug fixes following the new content

5 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that could cause low-priority jobs to not always trigger when force-fight was enabled, requiring some manual intervention that it should prevent
  • Fixed a bug in the warning notifications of damaging explorations, that caused them to assume that when the exploration couldn't run it had to be because of damage, when another requirement could be the reason

