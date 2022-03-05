English
#########Content##############
Renamed the initial area of Liu from "Town of Liu" to "Town of Liu, Center."
Added taxis in "Town of Liu, Center", Commercial Street, The Ancient Stone Bridge. (It functions like fast-travel teleport locations.)
The taxis only appears after the tutorial.
#########System###############
Changed the way of displaying enemy dialogues during the battle. Such as the previous owner of the 3D printing store.
#########DEBUG###############
[Equip Menu]Fixed a bug that character attribution is now updated in the attribution window on the left side after changing layouts. (Thanks to 7.ti's bug report.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
重命名了疁城的初始地区，原名称“疁城”，现名称“疁城中心区域”。
在疁城中心区域，商业街，那座古老的石桥区域加入了出租车。（基本上就是快速移动的传送点。）
出租车只会在教程结束后才会出现。
#########System###############
修改了战斗中敌人对话的显示方式。比如3D打印店此前的店主。
#########DEBUG###############
【装备界面】修复了角色属性未在更换装备后在左侧的角色属性窗口中更新的BUG。（感谢7.ti的BUG报告）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 5 March 2022
Update, Version 20220305
English
Changed files in this update