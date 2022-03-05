 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

EPICA update for 5 March 2022

Beta Patch 1.6.4.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8319920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized map boundaries and added mountains. In next steps there will be other regions added, where the player can travel to.

Changed files in this update

EPICA Depot Depot 1281481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.