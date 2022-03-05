Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.05.0

TWEAK:
- Snow Hut arena: postprocessing tweaks
- Marie: small thrust hit animations tweaks
FIX:
- Fixed regression: Grab animation mechanics
- Fixed regression: Sometimes characters would turn off root motion after a defended Grab
- Blade Push (RT button) has priority over Close Attacks (punches, kicks, etc.) if they hit simultaneously
- Grabs have priority over Blade Push and Close Attacks if they hit simultaneously
- Grab and Blade Push have active frames now, instead of a single distance and angle check at the moment of pressing the button
- Isabella: Combo "Fwd, 1, 2" has now near-far blending
- Laszlo: Fixed wrong guard response on the second attack of "Fwd, 3, 4" combo
- Fixed a bug where "Down, Back, 2" attacks worked as "Down, hold Back, 2" attacks. They now work normally.
NEW:
- Procedural Feet Stabilization - due to large amount of polish needed, this will, for now, remain optional; off by default, you can turn it on in Gameplay Options
