Hellish Quart update for 5 March 2022

Hellish Quart pre-alpha v. 2022.03.05.0

TWEAK:

  • Snow Hut arena: postprocessing tweaks
  • Marie: small thrust hit animations tweaks

FIX:

  • Fixed regression: Grab animation mechanics
  • Fixed regression: Sometimes characters would turn off root motion after a defended Grab
  • Blade Push (RT button) has priority over Close Attacks (punches, kicks, etc.) if they hit simultaneously
  • Grabs have priority over Blade Push and Close Attacks if they hit simultaneously
  • Grab and Blade Push have active frames now, instead of a single distance and angle check at the moment of pressing the button
  • Isabella: Combo "Fwd, 1, 2" has now near-far blending
  • Laszlo: Fixed wrong guard response on the second attack of "Fwd, 3, 4" combo
  • Fixed a bug where "Down, Back, 2" attacks worked as "Down, hold Back, 2" attacks. They now work normally.

NEW:

  • Procedural Feet Stabilization - due to large amount of polish needed, this will, for now, remain optional; off by default, you can turn it on in Gameplay Options

