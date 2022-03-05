 Skip to content

Powerboat VR update for 5 March 2022

World Resizer Update

Build 8319818

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update pushes the World Resizing tool into the live branch. It all seems to be working correctly now so no reason to leave it in a BETA.

Updates

  1. You can now resize the world using the option in the "Game Options" menu.
  2. Only the distances between islands are altered. Islands remain the same size as do any inland water ways.
  3. To prevent cheating on jobs you cannot resize the world when "Quick" or "Standard" jobs are in progress AND you must be inside a cargo loading area.
  4. Job payments are now calculated dynamically based on the current distance between ports.
  5. Job delivery timer now works and will count down in seconds on the "Current Jobs" page.

