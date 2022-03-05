World Resizer Update

This update pushes the World Resizing tool into the live branch. It all seems to be working correctly now so no reason to leave it in a BETA.
Updates
- You can now resize the world using the option in the "Game Options" menu.
- Only the distances between islands are altered. Islands remain the same size as do any inland water ways.
- To prevent cheating on jobs you cannot resize the world when "Quick" or "Standard" jobs are in progress AND you must be inside a cargo loading area.
- Job payments are now calculated dynamically based on the current distance between ports.
- Job delivery timer now works and will count down in seconds on the "Current Jobs" page.
Changed files in this update