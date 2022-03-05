 Skip to content

Beaver Clicker update for 5 March 2022

Weekly update (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8319760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the prestige scaling isn't as steep now

fixed the logs until next soul counter, as it was tracking the wrong variables

added a display so you can see your current prestige level

