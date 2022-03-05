 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 5 March 2022

Update 1.2.0af

Share · View all patches · Build 8319454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crusaders!

A hot-fix 1.2.0af is available now.

Known issues:

  • Companions in the Inevitable Excess DLC can’t be retrained if you got them not from an imported save.

Changelog:

  • The screen went black when the party was attacked during rest - partially fixed; the bug happens much rarely now, and will be fixed fully in one of the nearest patches;
  • Some mythic paths were getting incorrect companions in Inevitable Excess - fixed;
  • Minor changes to Camelia's auto leveling in the Inevitable Excess DLC.

Changed files in this update

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Windows Depot 1184372
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.