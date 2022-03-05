Update 1.2.0af

Crusaders!
A hot-fix 1.2.0af is available now.
Known issues:
- Companions in the Inevitable Excess DLC can’t be retrained if you got them not from an imported save.
Changelog:
- The screen went black when the party was attacked during rest - partially fixed; the bug happens much rarely now, and will be fixed fully in one of the nearest patches;
- Some mythic paths were getting incorrect companions in Inevitable Excess - fixed;
- Minor changes to Camelia's auto leveling in the Inevitable Excess DLC.
Changed files in this update