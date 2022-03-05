Version 1.1

Thanks to everyone that tried that game on launch! We've got a few balance and bug fixes ready for you!
Noteworthy
We have listened to feedback and have significantly increased the amount of gold gained from playing Casual and Ranked matches.
Balance
-
Rock Golem: Base health reduced from 1150 to 950.
-
Spirit Wolf: Base damage reduced from 66 to 60.
-
Trapper: Base damage reduced from 28 to 25.
Trap damage reduced from 120 to 90.
-
Irali: Detonate damage reduced from 220 to 180.
Minion health reduced from 170 to 100.
-
Berserker: Max health reduced from 1000 to 900.
-
Holy Orb: Damage gained for distance reduced from 5 to 4.
-
Bloodletting: Damage per tile entered reduced from 35 to 30.
-
Adrenaline: Attack speed reduced from 45% to 40%.
Changed files in this update