Godsbane update for 5 March 2022

Version 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone that tried that game on launch! We've got a few balance and bug fixes ready for you!

Noteworthy

We have listened to feedback and have significantly increased the amount of gold gained from playing Casual and Ranked matches.

Balance

  • Rock Golem: Base health reduced from 1150 to 950.

  • Spirit Wolf: Base damage reduced from 66 to 60.

  • Trapper: Base damage reduced from 28 to 25.

    Trap damage reduced from 120 to 90.

  • Irali: Detonate damage reduced from 220 to 180.

    Minion health reduced from 170 to 100.

  • Berserker: Max health reduced from 1000 to 900.

  • Holy Orb: Damage gained for distance reduced from 5 to 4.

  • Bloodletting: Damage per tile entered reduced from 35 to 30.

  • Adrenaline: Attack speed reduced from 45% to 40%.

