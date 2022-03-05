 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Electron update for 5 March 2022

Nightly Build #22 - Mar 4, 2022 - Inventory

Share · View all patches · Build 8319219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, you can move things out of your ship!

The factory also has a new look!

And a few other changes can be found [here.](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy Exploring!

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.