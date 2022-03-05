- Slightly reduced RAM usage of the game
- Changed download folder of models to be same as steam folder so it can be deleted if uninstalling the game
- Bundled in default models with game download so there shouldn’t be an additional download step for default models
- Performance: Reduced AI generation time by about 30-50% overall without sacrificing much in text quality
- Added an easier way in the options to prioritize performance over image quality
- Item equip slots are now calculated beforehand
AI Roguelite update for 5 March 2022
