AI Roguelite update for 5 March 2022

3/5/02

Build 8319207

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Slightly reduced RAM usage of the game
  • Changed download folder of models to be same as steam folder so it can be deleted if uninstalling the game
  • Bundled in default models with game download so there shouldn’t be an additional download step for default models
  • Performance: Reduced AI generation time by about 30-50% overall without sacrificing much in text quality
  • Added an easier way in the options to prioritize performance over image quality
  • Item equip slots are now calculated beforehand

