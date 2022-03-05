EA v0.43 update notes

The EA v0.43 update is an update focused on the education system in the game. With this update, contents regarding the resource consumption of educational buildings and the production of consumed resources came.
New contents
- New resource category: Books
- New resources: Cotton, grapes, wine, paper, novels, holy books, study books.
- Paper maker: Produces paper from flax and cotton.
- Scriptorium: Produces holy books, novels or study books out of paper.
- Building marking system: A system that marks the building types you have chosen on the map so that you can easily locate the production buildings when your village gets crowded.
- Resource category filtering: Due to the increase in the number of resources in the resource management menu, a system of filtering the resource types you are looking for by categories has been added. You can see the production sites, daily production and consumption calculations and the amount in stock that belong to the filtered category.
Changes
- Schools and libraries now require at least one of the three types of books to function. Book variety provides bonus range and effect.
- Churches and mosques now need holy books to function.
- Clicking on buildings in range control mode is enabled.
- The range of water wells is now displayed when you press and hold the ALT key while zoning houses and commercials.
- The amount of resources carried by incoming ships has been greatly reduced.
Fixed bugs
- The errors in the expenses list in the Economy menu have been fixed.
- Fixed incorrect calculation of daily profit balance amount in building construction menu.
- The font error in the farm profile in Russian language has been fixed.
Changed files in this update