Teamkill 0.1.5.4

Small update once again, but an update nonetheless!
FIXES
It's ALL fixes this time around... but these were fairly important and also means some fun stuff is now working like the achievements :)
- ACHIEVEMENTS - All the achievements should now be working and unlockable ...finally... until I add new ones and magically break something, somehow...
- Gamemode settings options should work more reliably now
- Game shouldn't crash when checking if an address is an IPv6 address anymore
- Stopped server from spamming connecting players with information while loading/joining in progress
- Stopped players from sending player information to server while loading
- Kills, collaterals and teamkills (hehe) are now being tracked properly in rounds (and Steam stats!)
Changed files in this update