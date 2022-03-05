v0.35 Patch Notes

v0.35 ( Mar 4th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Increased the wait time before finding matches to allow better matches to be found. It is expected to take 10-20 seconds to find a match now.
- Servers will now automatically restart if they cannot accept new connections (though may take 10-15 seconds after it breaks).
- For duels with a healer Titan involved (Airion or Kanna), dampening will begin 5 seconds after the gates open.
- Every 1 minute after the gates open, every player in the arena match will automatically get a buff that reveals invisible Titans for 10 seconds.
- Reduced the wait time in between checking for match completion, which should help with the long delays to get to the end game screen after you won a match.
- Hopefully fixed the issue where pending matches were not being canceled after 8 seconds.
- Party frames should now appear in a fixed order (with yourself always first).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing Frost Portal from working while Azora was jumping.
- Removed the main menu background scene to fix GPU hitting 90%+ on main menu.
Balance
Airion
- You can no longer be Penguinified while in Cloud Form (but you cannot cast Cloud Form while Penguinified).
Changed files in this update