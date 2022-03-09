Update 09.03.2022

1. The ability animation of the Underworld Demon card is fixed.
- The animation of the Fire Whip ability doesn’t go beyond the frame of an enemy card.
2. Visual errors of the following card skins are fixed:
- Huge Scarab, Fallen Angel, Vampire Aristocrat, Undersea Priestess, Druid, Swamp Tribe, Cave Hunter.
3. The ability of the Sun Wukong card is fixed.
- The Grandmaster ability stuns the enemy if the Sun Wukong card is played in attack.
4. We have fixed the bug that didn't allow he player to dispel a card for which there wasn't a slot in the deck.
5. The ability of the Stoneskin Ettin card is fixed.
- The Stoneskin Ettin card acts according to the description.
6. The ability of the Sea Dog card is fixed.
- The Boarding ability is used against opponents with positive effects.
