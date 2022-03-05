After the last update (v1.1.2), the Fat Hamster in the Upstairs Landing went from too easy, to too difficult. He's back to himself, now.
Oogy: Can You Help update for 5 March 2022
v1.1.3 - Hamster Made Less OP
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
After the last update (v1.1.2), the Fat Hamster in the Upstairs Landing went from too easy, to too difficult. He's back to himself, now.
Changed files in this update