 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oogy: Can You Help update for 5 March 2022

v1.1.3 - Hamster Made Less OP

Share · View all patches · Build 8318772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After the last update (v1.1.2), the Fat Hamster in the Upstairs Landing went from too easy, to too difficult. He's back to himself, now.

Changed files in this update

Mac Content Depot 1880311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.