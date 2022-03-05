-
Added a reconstitution counter.
-
N. Gineer won't repeat the same line twice in a row.
-
Some bugs fixed.
-
De -annoyed some annoying things
Super Shooter update for 5 March 2022
Even more tweaks!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Added a reconstitution counter.
N. Gineer won't repeat the same line twice in a row.
Some bugs fixed.
De -annoyed some annoying things
Changed files in this update