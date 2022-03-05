 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Super Shooter update for 5 March 2022

Even more tweaks!

Share · View all patches · Build 8318722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a reconstitution counter.

  • N. Gineer won't repeat the same line twice in a row.

  • Some bugs fixed.

  • De -annoyed some annoying things

Changed files in this update

Super Shooter Content Depot 1699381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.