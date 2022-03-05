 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 5 March 2022

Unicode support

Share · View all patches · Build 8318698 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch just adds Unicode support for the game's text file (necessary for adding text in languages containing non-ascii characters).

