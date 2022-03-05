Updates for v0.7.9

Hello there! Tons of changes for this one:
- Huge performance improvement.
- Updated LAWD drone to support scanning from player's POV.
- Updated LAWD to scan for locations as well as evidence.
- Added phone lock screens with custom patterns (only Vertical and Horizontal for now) and instructions coming soon.
- Added a rundown lighthouse museum.
- Added custom volumetric fog effects depending on area/state.
- Added more evidence.
There's lots more but those are the main ones.
Thanks!
Larry
Changed files in this update