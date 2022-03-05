 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 5 March 2022

Updates for v0.7.9

Hello there! Tons of changes for this one:

  • Huge performance improvement.
  • Updated LAWD drone to support scanning from player's POV.
  • Updated LAWD to scan for locations as well as evidence.
  • Added phone lock screens with custom patterns (only Vertical and Horizontal for now) and instructions coming soon.
  • Added a rundown lighthouse museum.
  • Added custom volumetric fog effects depending on area/state.
  • Added more evidence.

There's lots more but those are the main ones.

Thanks!

Larry

