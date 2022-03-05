0.41.0 is now live on Steam!

- Added six animations to replace old placeholder images for Throb Patrols and Klaus
Reveal scenes.
- Added a new scene to the Porn Actress route.
- Added more of a "warning" for the Peitho Route.
- Added a popup to skip going back to the motel to sleep during many side route events.
- Added a button to the Bar Mixing minigame to skip it when Skip mode is enabled.
- Added UI to the shop that lets you know if you've already have an item in your inventory.
- Added replacements for old placeholder art. If you find any more, please let us know.
- Fixed Christmas Hat layering.
- Fixed Chokers not being displayed correctly on many outfits.
- Fixed Nipple Piercings not being displayed.
- Fixed a bug that caused Animations not to play when loading a save file while an
animation is playing.
- Fixed the Job Board not displaying properly.
- Fixed Jennas Expression getting stuck.
- Fixed the game crashing when opening the Missions menu while the Spanish translation
is active.
- Fixed Journal entry being hidden behind a tree.
- Fixed a bug that would prevent the player from exiting the Motel when saving in a
precise moment of the Motel intro cutscene.
- Fixed instances of Jennas Eyebrows being duplicated.
