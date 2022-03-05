 Skip to content

Third Crisis update for 5 March 2022

0.41.0 is now live on Steam!

  • Added six animations to replace old placeholder images for Throb Patrols and Klaus

    Reveal scenes.
  • Added a new scene to the Porn Actress route.
  • Added more of a "warning" for the Peitho Route.
  • Added a popup to skip going back to the motel to sleep during many side route events.
  • Added a button to the Bar Mixing minigame to skip it when Skip mode is enabled.
  • Added UI to the shop that lets you know if you've already have an item in your inventory.
  • Added replacements for old placeholder art. If you find any more, please let us know.
  • Fixed Christmas Hat layering.
  • Fixed Chokers not being displayed correctly on many outfits.
  • Fixed Nipple Piercings not being displayed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Animations not to play when loading a save file while an

    animation is playing.
  • Fixed the Job Board not displaying properly.
  • Fixed Jennas Expression getting stuck.
  • Fixed the game crashing when opening the Missions menu while the Spanish translation

    is active.
  • Fixed Journal entry being hidden behind a tree.
  • Fixed a bug that would prevent the player from exiting the Motel when saving in a

    precise moment of the Motel intro cutscene.
  • Fixed instances of Jennas Eyebrows being duplicated.

