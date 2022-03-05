 Skip to content

看谁先死 update for 5 March 2022

Modify novice guide

Build 8318493

  1. Now the novice guide clearly points out that you can return to the main interface at any time through ESC or the right mouse click to skip the repeated plot or view the achievement list.

  2. Now the novice guide clearly points out that the achievements have been obtained will be marked with a green tick on the right side of the screen of the main interface. The title without a green tick is the achievements that have not been obtained.

  3. Add a real translation demand written in Chinese to avoid localization CSV documents look too messy.

  4. In the battle scene, press R key on the keyboard or click the middle key of the mouse (click the wheelscroll key) to quickly restart a new battle without going back to the main menu and entering the battle again. But this function is not written in the game. It is a benefit to players who would like to see update documents.

